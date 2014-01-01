The Feiyue shoe cult

I simply love shoes and especially sneakers. Therefore, when I walk through the streets of Beijing I always have my eyes on other people's sneakers. Often you would see notorious foreign brands, such as Nike, Adidas or Puma on their feet. But lately, I have noticed that more and more people also wear a Chinese sneaker brand, Feiyue! Most noticeably, not only Chinese wear these white cult sneakers, but I see a lot of foreigners around Beijing wearing them too.



I remember the first time I noticed Feiyue shoes in China was when I visited the Shaolin Temple and stood in the crowd watching their kung fu shows. All the monks were wearing Feiyue shoes. I don't know whether it was the cool stunts, but even back then I thought the shoes were cool.



The brand Feiyue was founded in the 1920s and for a long time their shoes remained a staple for almost all wushu practitioners and athletes not just in China, but also abroad. During the opening show of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, many performers were spotted in the white Feiyue sneakers.



Not just kung fu enthusiasts enjoy wearing Feiyue's comfortable and light models, but more and more regular people wear it as a fashion choice. Even the actor Orlando Bloom has been spotted wearing the shoes, which has made the brand Feiyue more well-known abroad.



In 2005, a group of foreigners living in Shanghai - Feiyue enthusiasts themselves - decided to recreate the brand name with the stated intention of improving the image and appearance of Feiyue and making it more popular on the Western market. In 2006, they launched the first French-designed Feiyue collection. The shoes for the foreign market differ slightly from the Chinese market. The sole is a bit thicker and less elastic for example.



Originally the shoes came in two colors - black and white. In order to make the brand more interesting to foreigners abroad, they produced many more color variations. In Europe, the sneakers are much more expensive where a pair of Feiyue costs $65 compared to only $10 in China.



Last time I went back home, I brought my family and friends a pair of Feiyues and they simply loved them. Next time I go back home I have to make sure to bring more for them. Also, I'll be curious to see other people wearing those white shoes from China.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.

