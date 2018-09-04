China not facing soybean shortage

China will not face a shortage of soybeans in the fourth quarter of 2018, despite tariffs on imports of the oilseed from the US resulting from the onging China-US trade war, an official from the China Soybean Industry Association said on Tuesday.



The US typically supplies about a third of China's soybean imports, but China has levied steep tariffs on its beans, which has halted shipments to China.



China will produce more than 30 million tons of soybeans by 2020, Zhang Lichen, deputy director of the association, told an industry conference.