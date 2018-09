China tops Brunei tourist arrivals in Q1

China contributed the biggest portion of international tourist arrivals into Brunei through Brunei International airport during the first quarter of 2018, latest government statistics show.



According to Brunei's Tourism Development Department , 70,729 international tourists arrived in the country through the Brunei International Airport in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 4.1 percent compared with the same time of 2017.