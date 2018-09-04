Gender equality in China’s workforce could net $2 trillion GDP by 2025

Photo: VCG

Over the past year there has been a societal refocus on gender equality across the world following several high-profile incidents that came into the media spotlight.One was the #MeToo movement ignited by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's scandal. Another was the pay inequality case of Carrie Gracie, a senior BBC journalist who accused the news organization of a "secretive and illegal pay structure." The most recent incident was at Tokyo Medical University, which was caught altering its entrance test scores for female applicants in order to keep women out of the school.The discussion and debate around gender equality in China, and promoting gender diversity in the local workplace, have inspired more Chinese women to bravely express themselves in order to improve their own competitiveness."Gender equality is a very personal thing. Every story of discrimination is about individual loss of opportunity and potential… Gender equality is also an economic issue," John Edwards, British Consul General in Shanghai, said at a recent event to address the situation of women in the Chinese workplace.

The event was part of the UK government's "Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress" national campaign, which encouraged companies to foster equal rights within their own organizations. Hosted by British Consulate General in Shanghai and McKinsey & Company, in partnership with China's Mulan Club and the British Chamber of Commerce in China, the campaign aims to inspire practical action in furthering gender equality.Nearly 100 corporate elites from various industries in East China attended the event to share practical policies. Representatives from five leading businesses, including McKinsey & Company and the Economist Group made pledges in support of the campaign.It has been acknowledged globally that gender inequality still prevails in the business sector. Women account for 49 percent of the world's population, however, according to Edwards, participation rate in the global workforce is still 72 percent men and less than 50 percent women.Statistics from the McKinsey & Company show that although women make up for 51 percent of all entry-level professionals, only 22 percent of middle managers and 11 percent of senior managers are women.Gender equality can also bring more profits and better benefits to companies, as hiring more women would help companies achieve faster growth, greater diversity and ultimately more economic benefits to everyone.According to "The power of parity: Advancing women's equality in Asia Pacific," a new report issued by McKinsey Global Institute (MGI), by 2025 gender equality could result in $4.5 trillion in GDP growth in the Asia Pacific region, including $2.6 trillion in GDP growth in China alone.According to Jonathan Woetzel, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and director of MGI, many global economies are currently facing new problems such as aging, labor and skills shortages. Thus, the low ratio of women in business leadership is "undoubtedly a waste of talent."The event covered a wide range of issues including ensuring equal pay for equal work between men and women, increasing investment in leadership training programs for female employees, and bringing more companies on board to pledge for progress.Woetzel interpreted his company's research result of China in "The power of parity " report during his speech at the event, which was followed by a panel discussion featuring Shanghai-based businesses."China certainly should have a higher expectation in that China can only get rich if every Chinese worker becomes more productive. So that includes both women and men," Woetzel told the Global Times after the event."One of the biggest opportunities in the workplaces is to help increase the productivity of women, to help them achieve higher levels of compensation, higher levels of proactivity, to participate in sectors of the economy that generate more value added. So part of this is about increasing participation, but a lot of it is also about increasing proactivity," Woetzel added.Since March of 2016, the British Embassy and British consulates general in China have held over 50 "Be Yourself" events - including summits, salons and lectures - in 20 Chinese cities. Over 10 million people have participated in this campaign.The launch of Pledge for Progress follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UK's Government Equalities Office and the All China Women's Federation in December 2017 to increase collaboration and exchange between China and the UK on the topic of gender equality. Additional launch events for the Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress campaign have been held in cities across China since May 2018.