Reassuring relationship

The Huawei building in Almaty, Kazakhstan Photo: VCG
The street view of Astana, Kazakhsttan Photo: VCG
Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Kazakhstan (center), visited Xi'an Aiju Grain and Oil Industry Group's Kazakhstan factory. Photo: Courtesy of Xi'an Aiju Grain and Oil Industry Group
Dastan Monmynov visits tourism sites in China. Photo: Courtesy of Dastan Monmynov
For Dastan Momynov, a 30- year-old local Kazak who now lives in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, his relationship with China has long preceded Kazakhstan and China's cooperation in the Belt and Road
Initiative, a grand plan that was launched five years ago to revive the old land and the Marine Silk Road
.
"It was the year of 2006, I just graduated from high school, and I immediately went to Xi'an (the capital of the Northwest Shaanxi Province) to learn Chinese for two years," Momynov recalled.
"Before I came to China, I already liked the country a lot, then during my language study time, I witnessed the country's rapid development in my own eyes, and I decided to learn more about the country, maybe develop my career based on my understanding of China," he said.
After he graduated from language school, he went to Xi'an International Studies University from 2008-2012 and majored in international political relationships.
He has been working for Chinese companies ever since. Currently, he is the manager of the engineering department at Ceramo Stone Group, a subsidiary of China's Xinjiang
Xinlv Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.
Momynov's life story is one of hundreds of thousands Kazaks' stories. Through Momynov's experiences, one can see the intimate relationship between China and Kazakhstan as a whole, in terms of economic cooperation and cultural exchanges.Ideal investment destination
As an important member of the Belt and Road Initiative, Kazakhstan's economic, cultural and personnel exchanges with China have been rapidly increasing. Chinese investor's have been making progress with its Central Asian neighbor by stamping a lasting economic footprint over the past 5 years.
Metropolitan had the privilege to visit Kazakhstan, the largest and wealthiest country in Central Asia, and the first major stop for China's Belt and Road Initiative.
Our first stop was Aktau, a port town located by the Caspian Sea where we saw China's shipping giant, COSCO, actively constructing Kuryk Port, a new port that will improve the transportation system within the Caspian Sea region.
Later, in Almaty, the country's financial center, we saw China Petroleum stations on the street every 500 meters and China's phone companies, Huawei and OPPO, standing alongside other international companies like PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) who are also gearing up the investment momentum in the region.
According to a CNBC report in January 2018, China has already invested over $14 billion in Kazakhstan over the last decade.
The investment between China and Kazakhstan isn't a one-way-street.
Kazakh Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kasymbek said this year that China and Kazakhstan will invest in 51 joint industrial projects exceeding $27 billion, according to a report in February 2018 by Spanish news agency Agencia EFE.
Xi'an Aiju Grain and Oil Industry Group Co. Ltd is one of the Chinese companies that has invested in Kazakhstan under the Belt and Road Initiative. For them, the national political agenda and the positive political environment between China and Kazakhstan is one of the many reasons why the company invested heavily in Kazakhstan. The pure natural environment makes it an ideal destination.
Aiju is building an integrated agricultural industry zone that includes plantation, livestock breeding, storage, logistics and sales.
Currently, the industry zone already has a 300,000-ton oil plant, a 5-ton grain depot and a construction and trading company.
"For a food company like us, Kazakhstan and other Belt and Road countries are the ideal places to invest. The fertile land in this region is one of the last uncontaminated places in the world," said Jia Heyi, the President of Xi'an Aiju Grain and Oil Industry Group Co.Ltd.
Jia elaborated on several factors to explain why Kazakhstan is the ideal investment destination. Kazakhstan's territorial area is around 1/4 of China's, yet it's entire population is only 18 million, so they have a large amount of land available. The general environment is also good - the air and water are uncontaminated, Jia said.
The Political environment is also quite favorable, according to Jia. China's Belt and Road Initiative is in line with Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol stimulus plan. As a result, Aiju has received many favorable tax and subsidy policies from the local government.
Meanwhile, challenges exist. The deficiency of a logistics system for grains, a railway infrastructure and other transportation infrastructures can't meet the increasing logistics demand. There isn't enough storage space for grains, and in some areas, the production is twice that of the storage space.
In the future, Aiju plans to expand its investment into other Belt and Road countries, including Russia, Belarus and other neighboring countries around Kazakhstan.Locals involvement
"I have never thought about working in any companies that are not related to China," Momynov said. "China's economy is developing really well, and there are more and more Chinese and Kazak corporations in recent years."
Momynov has a very positive experience working with Chinese companies.
"The Chinese companies in Kazakhstan choose and value people's ability and skill set rather than their connections, so the employees are very professional," Momynov said.
Momynov is now the manager of the engineering department in his company and leads a very busy work life.
Momynov also said that most Chinese companies in Kazakhstan employ the locals as the company's main workforce.
"In our company, we have 80 employees in total and 90 percent of them are local Kazakhstan people," Momynov said.
Jia also said that over 85 percent of Aiju's Kazakhstan company's employees are locals. The Chinese staff mainly serve the role of providing technological training, guidance and management. Locals reactions
At the beginning, China's investment caused some push-back from some local people, which is common when new things turn up. The locals are worried about the local economy's dependency on China. However, as the cooperation between China and Kazakhstan gets deeper, the cooperation model has become more mature and the locals have started to see the benefits.
"The domestic demands for grains are not high in Kazakhstan. In order to ensure the farmers' benefits, and reduce their loss, we place orders with the local farmers first, telling them what kind of grains we want and how much. Then we acquire them after the harvest," Jia said.
"So in terms of agricultural investment, we are more than welcomed by the Kazakhstan farmers, since we offered a solution to the challenge they face - selling the grains," Jia said. "We connected the supply in Kazakhstan with the demand from China."
"Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited our factory in Kazakhstan last month. He was very satisfied with our current development and is looking forward to our future plans," Jia said.
According to Momynov, most locals are positive about China's investment in the country, especially when the locals see the changes in their country.
"Kzakhstan has changed a lot because of the investment from Belt and Road policy (Initiative) and the Kazakhstan policies," Momynov said.
"For example, the transportation infrastructures in Kazakhstan have been improved a lot. Now you can go from China and the Kazakhstan border to the Caspian Sea very fast on the new expressway that China and Kazakhstan built together."