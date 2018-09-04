Xi's special representative to visit DPRK

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu will head a delegation to visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Saturday as a special representative of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president.



The announcement was made by a spokesperson of the CPC Central Committee's International Department in Beijing Tuesday.



Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will also attend activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK, said the spokesperson in a press release.



Li was invited by the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the DPRK government, said the spokesperson.

