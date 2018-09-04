Shanghai’s favorite seasonal snack already selling out

A worker at a time-honored food shop along Nanjing Road West in Shanghai puts raw mooncakes on a baking tray. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

One month into China's annual Mid-Autumn Festival, the residents of Shanghai are already queuing up for fresh-out-the-oven mooncakes.It is not uncommon to see dozens of customers lining up in front of local time-honored stores that specialize in the seasonal snack.According to an employee at one such store along Nanjing Road West, they can sell over 20,000 mooncakes stuffed with pork and pickled mustard during Mid-Autumn Festival. On ordinary days, the shop prepares 4,500 fresh mooncakes daily to meet the demand of local residents.Each cake is hand-made and hand-stuffed with carefully chopped fillings, then baked for half an hour before being served.In today's highly competitive mooncake market, new fancy flavors pop up every year, but traditional meat mooncake will always win over the hearts of Shanghai residents.

An employee rolls out flour paste with a modern machine. Photos: Yang Hui/GT

Skilled workers wrap up mooncakes quickly. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Dough for each mooncake are similar in size. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Mooncakes stuffed with meat are ready after 30 minutes of baking. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

An employee checks Cantonese mooncakes made on the production line at another food shop. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Workers make mooncakes and then wrap them with plastic paper before baking. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A worker packs mooncakes for her customers. Photo: Yang Hui/GT