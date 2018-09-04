French actress Binoche stages musical in Shanghai

Renowned French actress Juliette Binoche staged her new musical at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Monday night.



Binoche played late French singer Monique Andree Serf, whose stage name was Barbara, accompanied by pianist Vincent Leterme.



"Barbara turns the darkness of life into brightness and the black velvet into brilliant sunshine. She lived an extraordinary life as a female artist," Binoche said.



"No woman is perfect. There are only real woman in this world, real and true. I believe women should be brave to accept themselves whatever age they are," she said.



The actress visited Shanghai twice in 2009 to participate in an international film festival and stage a dance drama.



Binoche noted she was interested in cooperating with Chinese film director Jia Zhangke.



"I am a fan of Jia Zhangke. He has a sensitive and delicate style, and his movies always open the eyes of audiences," she said.



The musical will be staged in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on Thursday and Beijing on Sunday.





