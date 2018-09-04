Shanghai allows public to vote on tourism floats

Shanghai tourism authorities will start a public review on the floats and performing groups in a parade celebrating the opening day of the 29th Shanghai Tourism Festival, which falls on September 15, Jiefang Daily reported Tuesday.



Over 25 floats and 38 performing groups from China and abroad will join the parade this year. Floats from western countries have attracted attention.



Quebec of Canada will present a float themed by its ice and snow tourism resources this year. The float of the Delegation of the European Union to China will combine the history, culture and modern technologies of Europe.



Notably, performing groups from Peru and Ecuador will also join the festival parade for the first time. Three theme parks in Shanghai, including Shanghai Disney Resort, Happy Valley and Haichang Ocean Park, will join in. Local residents and tourists will be able to vote for their favorite floats and performing groups online.

