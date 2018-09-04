Foreign talents allowed to work at two companies

Pudong New Area authorties issued a new work permit for foreigners which allows the holder to take more than one job in certain regions and institutions of Shanghai, the first in China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday.



American national Zhang Zheng, now a tenured professor at New York University in Shanghai, received the work permit, which will allow him to join another company in Shanghai as a "part-time" job.



Earlier in January, Shanghai implemented a talent policy targeting high-end foreign talents. It allows foreign talents who work in the Free Trade Zone or Shanghai Zhangjiang National Innovation Demonstration Zone to simultaneously work at innovation companies or start-ups in the two zones.

