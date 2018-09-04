Chinese rental providers care more about profits than health

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Ziroom, a leading Chinese online apartment rental service provider, was sued over the death of an Alibaba employee recently, thepaper.cn reported. The 37-year-old male was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia after moving into a Ziroom apartment in May. He died in mid-July.After his death, his wife posted an article online claiming that her husband was found to be healthy during a health check organized by his company in January 2018. But in July he started complaining that he didn't feel well, and later was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.His wife tested the apartment her husband once lived in, and an excessive level of formaldehyde was found in the room; she believes the chemical was the main cause for her husband's death. She took Ziroom to court on August 24, CGTN reported in September.Following media attention of the case, many other Ziroom tenants became anxious and worried that their apartments might also contain excessive levels of formaldehyde.Ziroom immediately removed all newly renovated apartments from its app and website and the company announced that it would test these apartments' air quality before putting them back online. But this response makes me suspicious that Ziroom was previously aware of the air quality problem of its housing units.As a third-party agency, Ziroom leases apartments from individual owners and then renovates them before sub-leasing to tenants. But these newly renovated homes should be properly ventilated for many months in advance to ensure that all the harmful chemicals used during the renovation decrease to a safe level.But in order to boost sales volume and earn more profits, the company seems to have chosen to hide their "dirty little secret" and advertise unsafe housing to potential customers. The company knew these homes could possible affect their tenants' health and life, yet they chose money over safety and made the units immediately available for leasing after their toxic renovations.As a Ziroom tenant myself, this news was not that shocking to me. I read similar media reports and online complaints earlier this year about the excessive levels of formaldehyde being used in Ziroom apartments.For example, a 30-something female doctor started feeling sick after moving into a Ziroom apartment; after testing she also found the level of formaldehyde in her room far exceeded the healthy amount, qq.com reported in May 2017. The woman was eventually compensated 40,000 yuan ($5,866), but the small case didn't affect Ziroom's booming business.Likewise, many online forums such as Zhihu show similar posts written by Ziroom customers who found excessive amounts of harmful chemicals in their Ziroom apartment. It seems that from the very beginning, Ziroom has neglected to solve its formaldehyde problem and put profits before health.After reading these reports, I became very nervous and bought a small formaldehyde tester to test the air quality in my own room. To my relief, the level of formaldehyde in the entire unit was in the "safe" range.When I first used the Ziroom app in January, I was impressed with the app's convenient service and transparent pricing. But it turned out the app is only an advanced, hi-tech version of traditional greedy landlords.A stable living space is desperately needed for Shanghai's growing number of nonlocal workers. Due to skyrocketing housing prices, many young people here don't have much choice about their living conditions. The rental market in China definitely needs stricter regulation and supervision from our government. Laws should protect tenants, not landlords and rental agencies.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.