Meituan to list in HK

Meituan Dianping, China's food delivery-to-hotel booking online services provider, launched promotion campaigns among investors on Tuesday for its $4 billion-plus Hong Kong IPO.



The company plans to offer 480 million shares and is set to get listed on the Hong Kong exchange on or about September 20, according to a document seen by the Global Times.



Besides having leadership in the domestic online food delivery market, Meituan has also gained a presence in travel bookings, surpassing Ctrip to become the largest online hotel booking site by room nights in the second quarter, as showed by a report from Beijing-based consultancy Trustdata.





