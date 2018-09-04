Tencent eyes India’s Swiggy

Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings has joined other global investors eyeing India's online food delivery platform Swiggy, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday.



Tencent did not offer any comment when reached by the Global Times on Tuesday.



Swiggy has held talks with investors to raise $500 million to $700 million, a significant portion of which Tencent wants to contribute, the report said, citing people familiar with the talks.



Swiggy will be valued at $2.5 billion to $3 billion after the investment, according to the report.

