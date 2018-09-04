SF Airlines opens Singapore route

SF Airlines, the cargo airline under domestic express delivery firm SF Express, on Tuesday launched cargo service between Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, and Singapore, industry news site carnoc.com reported.



SF Airlines has so far connected to 13 cities in overseas markets. The airline company has expanded its international cargo operations with the launch of a flight between Shenzhen and Chennai, India on August 5, according to the report.



The successful launch of the Shenzhen-Singapore route will play a vital role driving SF Express' international expansion, the report said.





