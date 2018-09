Villagers make, dry traditional noodles in E China's Zhejiang

Villagers dry noodles in Dianqian Village, Shengzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 4, 2018. Recently, local villagers make and dry traditional noodles as sun rises everyday.(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

