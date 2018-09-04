Federer sent packing

Roger Federer hits a backhand during his fourth-round match against John Millman at the US Open on Monday in New York. Photo: VCG

Five-time champion Roger Federer crashed out of the US Open on Monday, stunned by 55th-ranked Australian John Millman who booked a quarterfinal clash with Serbian star Novak Djokovic.Millman's 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) triumph scuppered a blockbuster last-four meeting between Federer and two-time US Open champion Djokovic, who had advanced with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Joao Sousa.But Federer suffered his earliest US Open exit since he fell in straight sets to Tommy ­Robredo in the fourth round in 2013.It was also 20-time major winner Federer's first loss against a player outside the top 50 in 41 meetings at the US Open."I'm probably in a little bit of disbelief," Millman, 29, said after three hours and 35 minutes in the caldron of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.Federer had set points in both the second and third sets, but troubles with his serve infected his entire game and 77 unforced errors doomed the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the face of a determined attack from Millman."It was very hot," said Federer, whose shirt and shorts were wringing wet with sweat most of the night."I felt I couldn't get any air and I was sweating more and more and became more and more uncomfortable."John dealt with it better. He's from Brisbane, one of the most humid places in the world!""Today he was definitely not at his best," Millman said. "But I'll take it."And he'll face another hero in Djokovic for a place in the semifinals, trying to become the first Australian man to win a Grand Slam since Lleyton Hewitt won Wimbledon in 2002."Last time I played him I got three games at Queens," Millman said. "Let's hope I get a few more."Djokovic, who ended a 54-week title drought with his 13th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, said he was relieved to get past 68th-ranked Sousa in straight sets, the searing afternoon heat seeming more of a problem than his Portuguese opponent."You can't do anything but try to be tough and survive, find a way to win," Djokovic said.Japan's Kei Nishikori, runner-up in 2014, was also pleased to get through in three sets in blazing sunshine on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.After racing through the first two sets against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, he dropped his serve while serving for the match at 5-4 in the third, but managed to prevail 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.Nishikori will fight for a semifinal berth against Croatian Marin Cilic, who beat him in the 2014 final.Seventh-seeded Cilic, who needed eight match points in a five-set marathon against Australian teenager Alex de Minaur that spilled into Sunday morning, survived some tense moments to get past 10th-ranked Belgian ­David Goffin 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 6-4.Goffin served for the first set at 5-4 before Cilic went on to win the tiebreaker, sealing it on his third match point."I was thinking one match point, second match point - I hope it's not going to the eighth one," Cilic said.