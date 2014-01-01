Scandal-hit USA Gymnastics says Perry resigning as CEO over coach furor

USA Gymnastics Chief Executive ­Kerry Perry has resigned after just nine months, a statement said Tuesday, dealing another blow to the embattled governing body as it struggles to rebuild after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. "USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry last evening informed the board of directors that she will resign effectively immediately," a statement from the USA Gymnastics board said.



Perry's departure caps a tumultuous week for the scandal-tainted gymnastics organization following the appointment and subsequent resignation of elite coach Mary Lee Tracy.



USA Gymnastics called for Tracy to quit after an outcry by victims of jailed former team doctor Nassar.



Victims of Nassar, who was jailed for life earlier this year for abusing more than 250 athletes - including several stars of the country's all-conquering Olympic team - had lambasted the decision to hire Tracy.



Tracy angered victims by comments in 2016 in which she described Nassar as "amazing" even though dozens of athletes had come forward to accuse him of abuse.



The fiasco of Tracy's appointment to a senior coaching role and departure within a few days angered the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), which on Friday warned that changes to leadership of USA Gymnastics were inevitable.



"I'm afraid I can offer nothing but disappointment," USOC Chief Executive Hirshland said. "Under the circumstances we feel that [USA Gymnastics] is struggling to manage its obligations ­effectively and it is time to consider making adjustments in the leadership."



