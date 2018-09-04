South African president says China-Africa ties enter golden age, denies neo-colonialism claim
By Li Ruohan Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/4 22:40:29
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Li Hao/GT
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that China-Africa ties have entered a golden age and that the notion of "neo-colonialism" is groundless and caused by jealousy.
"The relationship between China and Africa has now entered a golden age, a real fantastic age of deep cooperation," Ramaphosa told reporters at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
In the beneficial partnership, all countries are looking at win-win outcomes, Ramaphosa said.
The ties are based on equality with deep respect for one another, and "the notion of neo-colonialism is propagated by people who envy us and jealous of the relationship," said Ramaphosa.
"There's no neo-colonialism. There's a relationship that has its roots deep in history that we were all engaged in struggle with colonialism," he said.
"Africa is independent now and is free to choose its partner, and China has been supportive and engaged in partnership where we try to promote, assist one another," he stressed.
The press conference was held amid the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on Monday and Tuesday.
Ramaphosa say the summit is "historic" and "a milestone."
China announced on Monday that the country will extend $60 billion in financing for Africa.
While African entrepreneurs welcome the offer, economist Jeremy Stevens told CNN that many felt the $60 billion financing would not be "politically appropriate" because Africa is allegedly overloaded with Chinese debt.
When asked to comment, Ramaphosa told the Global Times that those who are critical of this should first look at precisely how the categorization of the financing is going to work.
"Many countries have debt, even the very rich countries. It depends on how you manage your debt," said Ramaphosa.