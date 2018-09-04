Myanmar defends Suu Kyi’s silence over jailed reporters

A Myanmar official on Tuesday defended Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's silent response to the jailing of two Reuters journalists as a reluctance to criticize the judiciary.
Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were arrested while reporting on the Rohingya
crisis last year.
A Yangon court on Monday found them guilty under the Official Secrets Act and handed them each seven years in prison, sparking outrage from the UN, EU and US as well as media and rights groups.
A UN report last week accused Suu Kyi of failing to use her moral authority to stem the violence last year and called for the generals to be prosecuted for "genocide."
Aung Hla Tun, a former Reuters journalist who now works for the government as deputy Minister of Information, defended the Nobel Laureate's reticence.
"Criticizing the judicial system would be tantamount to contempt of court," he told AFP. "I don't think she will do it."
Lawyers for the pair will appeal the verdict although the lengthy process could take months.
The country's president, a close ally of Suu Kyi, could also pardon the reporters but experts say any immediate intervention is unlikely.
In April 8,500 people were set free in an amnesty, including 36 deemed to be political prisoners but there were still some 200 others, including the two Reuters journalists, facing trials linked to political activities.
Suu Kyi's one public reference to the Reuters journalists during the court case - telling Japanese broadcaster NHK that the pair had broken the Official Secrets Act - was criticized by rights groups for potentially prejudicing the verdict.
Response to the jailing was mixed.
A publication called 7Day News branded it a "sad day" for Myanmar and carried a large black rectangle on its front page.
On Facebook, comments were overwhelmingly stacked against the reporters, accusing them of bias and some even calling for a harsher sentence.