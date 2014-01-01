India-US meeting that was canceled twice to touch on thorny issues

Two of President Donald Trump's top officials are finally heading for talks in India this week, after Washington twice pulled the plug on the summit.



The so-called 2+2 dialogue will see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meet with their Indian counterparts on a range of key defense and trade issues.



Both sides are likely to herald Thursday's talks - the first of their kind between the two nations - as proof positive of their rapidly growing strategic partnership in the region.



But between the friendly photo calls and soundbites, the diplomats must smooth a slew of problems, exacerbated by Trump's testy relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The talks were first meant to be held in April and then in June but both were postponed, triggering speculation of a possible rift between the two countries amid disputes over trade.



Putting aside the interpersonal dynamics of their two bombastic leaders, the Indian and US officials must tackle two urgent issues - America's demands for India to stop buying Iranian oil, and for it to think twice about making new Russian arms purchases.



"Creative thinking will be needed in the 2+2 dialogue to overcome these challenges, which should also ensure that there are no nasty surprises and difficult issues are settled through quiet diplomacy," Rakesh Sood, a distinguished fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, wrote in an opinion piece for The Hindu newspaper.



In 2016, Washington designated India a "Major Defense Partner," capping efforts to improve India-US ties under president Barack Obama.



It is having some success, with the two countries set to discuss expanding the scope and complexity of joint military exercises.



India and the US are also close to signing an agreement that would ensure communications between their two militaries are compatible.



Under current US rules against Russia, third countries could face sanctions if they transact with Russian defense or intelligence sectors.



The Press Trust of India recently quoted an unnamed official as saying the deal was almost done, and that Delhi would be asking for a special sanctions waiver from Trump.





