S. Korean presidential envoy says to discuss denuclearization during visit to Pyongyang
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/5 1:58:22
The chief special envoy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that the envoys will discuss ways to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula during their scheduled travel to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Chung Eui-yong, top national security adviser for Moon who will lead the five-member special delegation, told a press briefing that the delegation will discuss ways to permanently achieve peace on the peninsula through complete denuclearization.
Improved inter-Korean relations, the denuclearized Korean Peninsula and peace settlement would be discussed with their DPRK counterparts during the special envoys' visit to Pyongyang, Chung noted.
Moon's special emissaries were slated to take an air route over the western inter-Korean sea boundary to Pyongyang on Wednesday and return home on the same day.
Chung said the emissaries will discuss with their DPRK counterparts ways to advance inter-Korean relations through the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration, which Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un signed following their first summit in April at the border village of Panmunjom.
Moon and Kim agreed to hold their third summit in Pyongyang before the end of September.
Chung said they will also discuss a detailed schedule and dialogue agenda for the upcoming summit.
Chung will also deliver a letter from President Moon to top DPRK leader Kim. Whether the special envoys will meet Kim has yet to be decided.