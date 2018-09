PTI's candidate Arif Alvi wins Pakistan's presidential election

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Arif Alvi has won the presidential election of the country on Tuesday, according to official TV channel PTV News and initial reports of vote counting.



Three candidates competed for the slot of the 13th president of the country for the next five-year term.



Alvi also announced his victory after viewing the initial result at the parliament.