Iran, Mongolia seek closer ties in diverse areas

Iranian foreign minister and visiting Mongolian deputy foreign minister on Tuesday called for expansion of ties in diverse areas, Tasnim news agency reported.



Mohammad Javad Zarif and Battsetseg Batmunkh exchanged views about a range of issues, including ways to boost the bilateral economic relations between the two countries.



The two diplomats also discussed a host of topics, including parliamentary ties, agricultural cooperation especially in the livestock sector, holding joint business forums, and cooperation in transportation, scientific, cultural, oil and energy sectors.



Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that "Tehran is ready to develop and strengthen its economic and trade ties with Mongolia, and harness all the capacities and opportunities to deepen the bilateral relations."

