S.Korean special delegation leaves for DPRK to discuss inter-Korean summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
's special delegation left Wednesday morning for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to discuss a detailed schedule and agenda for the upcoming summit between Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.
The passenger jet, carrying the five-member delegation, departed from an airport outside of Seoul at around 7:40 a.m. local time. It will take an air route over the western inter-Korean sea boundary to Pyongyang.
The delegation, led by Chung Eui-yong, Moon's top national security adviser, was scheduled to return home later in the day.
The other four delegates are Suh Hoon, chief of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the country's spy agency, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and Yun Kun-young, a Blue House official.
The South Korean delegation planned to talk with their DPRK counterparts about schedule and agenda for the third Moon-Kim summit, which the two sides agreed to hold in Pyongyang before the end of September.
The chief South Korean delegate planned to deliver Moon's letter to the top DPRK leader. Whether Kim would meet the visiting South Korean delegation had yet to be announced.