China's Huawei, UAE network join hands to offer Internet TV service in Mideast

Chinese tech giant Huawei announced Tuesday that it will join forces with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) to offer Internet TV service in the Middle East.



Huawei on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OSN, the leading entertainment network in the Middle East, to offer the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service, the Chinese telecom equipment giant said in a statement.



Its collaboration with Huawei is part of OSN's digitization strategy to enhance product delivery by utilizing innovative technologies.



The partnership brings together OSN's wide array of entertainment content and Huawei's world-class video cloud solution.



"We hope this MoU will strengthen digital video ecosystem in the region and we look forward to continuing to grow this industry in the Middle East," said Sun Xiaofeng, vice president of Huawei Middle East.



Neil Martin, chief commercial officer of OSN, said that the Middle East and North Africa telecom operators will have access to an agile end-to-end IPTV solution which will enable them to provide faster service to the customers and maximize their revenues.

