Son draws 200 portraits of mother before her passing

Li Fuchang shows drawings of his mother in Xi’an City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Sept. 4, 2018. Li, 60, drew more than 200 portraits of his mother before she died two years ago after becoming ill and bed-ridden. Li said he created the images to help cheer up his mother and today he feels grateful to have the record of her last days. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

