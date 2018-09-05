Happy birthday:



Your quick-witted nature will get you far, but you will also need to have the courage to take some risks if you really want to get ahead of the competition. A trip overseas will open your eyes to worlds you never knew existed. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 6, 13, 18.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Today will be a good time to take stock of your current situation. Although you may be looking to some changes, this may not be the best time to do so. A profitable business partnership is in the stars for you. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



While it may be tough to admit that you are not perfect, do not turn away from self-examination today. Looking at how you have gone wrong in the past will open up numerous doors to the future. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



How you look at things will have a huge impact on how your day unfolds. Looking for the silver lining will allow you to see the opportunities even major setbacks bring. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Don't let your worries overwhelm you. A clear mind will allow you to find the road that can lead you to success. Romance is looking up. If you reveal your feelings, you may find them being reciprocated. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



As a major deadline approaches, do not allow the pressure push you into making snap decisions. It might be a good idea to consider sharing your responsibilities with your coworkers. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Donating some of your time to your community will prove beneficial to others and yourself. Love is on the rise. It will be worth your time to take a chance on love. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You are on the right track, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't make some changes. Be open to the suggestions of those around you and don't avoid criticism. Paying attention to how other people live will give you a valuable new look on life. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will have to work with others towards a common goal today. While two heads are better than one, three or four will be even better. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do whatever you need to in order to get out of the house today. If you stay indoors you will be robbing yourself of a rare opportunity for some fun and excitement that will not be coming your way again anytime soon. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Don't panic if you find yourself encountering some bad luck today. This will only be a temporary setback. Before you know it, your circumstances will turn around again. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A rumor may cause you some distress. Wait until you find out exactly what is happening first or you may end up overreacting. You do not have to carry the world on your shoulders. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although the day may not hold many challenges for you, that doesn't mean you should just sit back and do nothing. This will be a great time to further your education. ✭✭✭