Puzzle

ACROSS1 Infamous standoff site5 Preceded (with "to")10 Famous wise men14 Letters of urgency15 Make up for16 Heaven on earth17 Gala treats20 Howling carnivore21 "Little Red Book" readers22 Cut in porcelain25 Country near the equator26 Rascally young'un29 Small amphibian31 Type of angel35 "... snow ___ rain ..."36 A Muppet38 Pentathlon weapon39 Hearty breakfast, for some43 Ex-St. Louis pros44 "Kama ___" (love manual)45 Drink freshener46 Next-to-last state49 Sneak a look50 Comfy place51 Hill builders53 Gardening tool55 Dressed for changing weather58 Icon62 Asian condiment65 Middle East governor66 Open, as a cage67 Racehorses with long odds68 Physiques, informally69 Photo finish70 "Darn!" alternativeDOWN1 Common load2 With a gray face3 C/O word4 Think out loud5 Place for a computer6 Et al. kin7 Ruin or ruination8 Open with a twist9 Tea varieties10 Like doses11 Collier entrance12 Salon goops13 Advantages, politically18 Entangled, as hair19 Become exhausted23 Apple discard24 Puts up, as a portrait26 Prefix with "red"27 Standing upright?28 "The ___ Ballerina" (Degas)30 Seek buried treasure32 Insect born pregnant33 U-turn from war34 Super masculine ones37 Lab compound40 Trying ones?41 Length x width42 Mouth dabber47 Had down, as facts48 Hotel lobby, often52 Medicinal plant54 Alter, as writing55 Swank ride, briefly56 Etching substance57 Money destroys it59 Culture advancer60 Infatuated with (with "over")61 Old "while" start62 Fighter in gray63 Wine container, big-time64 Angry feeling

Solution