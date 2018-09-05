Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/5 15:18:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Infamous standoff site

  5 Preceded (with "to")

 10 Famous wise men

 14 Letters of urgency

 15 Make up for

 16 Heaven on earth

 17 Gala treats

 20 Howling carnivore

 21 "Little Red Book" readers

 22 Cut in porcelain

 25 Country near the equator

 26 Rascally young'un

 29 Small amphibian

 31 Type of angel

 35 "... snow ___ rain ..."

 36 A Muppet

 38 Pentathlon weapon

 39 Hearty breakfast, for some

 43 Ex-St. Louis pros

 44 "Kama ___" (love manual)

 45 Drink freshener

 46 Next-to-last state

 49 Sneak a look

 50 Comfy place

 51 Hill builders

 53 Gardening tool

 55 Dressed for changing weather

 58 Icon

 62 Asian condiment

 65 Middle East governor

 66 Open, as a cage

 67 Racehorses with long odds

 68 Physiques, informally

 69 Photo finish

 70 "Darn!" alternative

DOWN

  1 Common load

  2 With a gray face

  3 C/O word

  4 Think out loud

  5 Place for a computer

  6 Et al. kin

  7 Ruin or ruination

  8 Open with a twist

  9 Tea varieties

 10 Like doses

 11 Collier entrance

 12 Salon goops

 13 Advantages, politically

 18 Entangled, as hair

 19 Become exhausted

 23 Apple discard

 24 Puts up, as a portrait

 26 Prefix with "red"

 27 Standing upright?

 28 "The ___ Ballerina" (Degas)

 30 Seek buried treasure

 32 Insect born pregnant

 33 U-turn from war

 34 Super masculine ones

 37 Lab compound

 40 Trying ones?

 41 Length x width

 42 Mouth dabber

 47 Had down, as facts

 48 Hotel lobby, often

 52 Medicinal plant

 54 Alter, as writing

 55 Swank ride, briefly

 56 Etching substance

 57 Money destroys it

 59 Culture advancer

 60 Infatuated with (with "over")

 61 Old "while" start

 62 Fighter in gray

 63 Wine container, big-time

 64 Angry feeling

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
