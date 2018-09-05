Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Infamous standoff site
5 Preceded (with "to")
10 Famous wise men
14 Letters of urgency
15 Make up for
16 Heaven on earth
17 Gala treats
20 Howling carnivore
21 "Little Red Book" readers
22 Cut in porcelain
25 Country near the equator
26 Rascally young'un
29 Small amphibian
31 Type of angel
35 "... snow ___ rain ..."
36 A Muppet
38 Pentathlon weapon
39 Hearty breakfast, for some
43 Ex-St. Louis pros
44 "Kama ___" (love manual)
45 Drink freshener
46 Next-to-last state
49 Sneak a look
50 Comfy place
51 Hill builders
53 Gardening tool
55 Dressed for changing weather
58 Icon
62 Asian condiment
65 Middle East governor
66 Open, as a cage
67 Racehorses with long odds
68 Physiques, informally
69 Photo finish
70 "Darn!" alternative
DOWN
1 Common load
2 With a gray face
3 C/O word
4 Think out loud
5 Place for a computer
6 Et al. kin
7 Ruin or ruination
8 Open with a twist
9 Tea varieties
10 Like doses
11 Collier entrance
12 Salon goops
13 Advantages, politically
18 Entangled, as hair
19 Become exhausted
23 Apple discard
24 Puts up, as a portrait
26 Prefix with "red"
27 Standing upright?
28 "The ___ Ballerina" (Degas)
30 Seek buried treasure
32 Insect born pregnant
33 U-turn from war
34 Super masculine ones
37 Lab compound
40 Trying ones?
41 Length x width
42 Mouth dabber
47 Had down, as facts
48 Hotel lobby, often
52 Medicinal plant
54 Alter, as writing
55 Swank ride, briefly
56 Etching substance
57 Money destroys it
59 Culture advancer
60 Infatuated with (with "over")
61 Old "while" start
62 Fighter in gray
63 Wine container, big-time
64 Angry feeling
Solution