Skull of ancient human possibly found in burned Brazilian museum

Firefighters combing through the charred remains of Brazil's National Museum have found a skull that may belong to its star exhibit, an 11,500-year-old woman named Luzia, local TV reported on Tuesday.



A fire broke out in the 200-year-old museum on Sunday evening, destroying the vast majority of its massive collection and igniting a nationwide debate over the role of culture and learning in a society grappling with a frail economy and deep austerity measures.



Globo TV reported that firefighters at the site had found a skull that may belong to Luzia, whose remains are the oldest to be found in Brazil. The cranium has been sent to a lab in order to confirm its provenance.



Discovered in 1975, in the central Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, Luzia was probably 25 when she died, according to the museum's website. She was the star of a 20 million-strong collection that also included Egyptian artifacts, archaeological finds and historical memorabilia.



