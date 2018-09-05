Chinese social media users condemn painted turtle trend as cruel

A vendor holds a painted turtle. Photo: screengrab from 1688.com

Social media users in China expressed outrage after photos of a street vendor selling turtles with painted shells and skin went viral on Tuesday.Photos show baby turtles with their shells painted in various designs for sale in Handan, North China's Hebei Province.The vendor was selling the turtles for 10 yuan ($6.8) each or 15 yuan for two, Sina Weibo user "bohenfengqiao," who uploaded the photos, told Global Times.Some of the turtles appear in photos with cartoon characters painted on their backs."Is there a way to stop such cruelty towards animals?" the Weibo user asked.The post saw more than 200 reposts since it was uploaded on Tuesday, with social media users from across the country reporting similar sights on their streets.

Decorated turtles are displayed for sale in Handan, North China's Hebei Province. Photo: Sina Weibo

Earlier media reports said vendors selling painted turtles are often seen at tourist spots.The turtles can also be bought in bulk on wholesale websites such as 1688.com, where vendors said that their shells are decorated with "high-technology."It was unclear if the paints are toxic.Weibo users were nearly unanimous in condemning the trend. "OMG, at first I thought they were candies!" wrote "chilideyuyuyu.""It's cruel and ugly, too. The fact that there is a market for them in China is just sad," commented "Leigugu."Global Times