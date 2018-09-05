Drives convertible, holds umbrella

A South China driver who was caught on video driving a convertible in the rain while holding an umbrella was also caught by police.



The man, identified as surnamed Lu, later told officers he did it in an attempt to attract social media followers, Guangxi Daily reported.



Lu was first filmed driving his maroon Mercedes in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday.



In the now viral video, Lu appears stuck behind a bus in heavy traffic while holding his plaid print umbrella.



"Maybe his convertible top is broken," the person taking the video is heard saying.



Police eventually caught up with Lu, who confessed he pulled the stunt in the hopes of making it rain followers on his socials.



However, the campaign cost him two points on his license and a 100-yuan ($15) fine.



The Paper