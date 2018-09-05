Years later, man finds cash savings rotted away in leaky cupboard

A Southwest China man who kept 100,000 yuan ($14,600) in a cupboard for years found the cash had turned into bricks of moldy mush.



Employees at a China Construction Bank in Zunyi, Guizhou Province knew they had their work cut out for them when the man showed up with his decrepit deposit.



"As soon as he picked up the notes I thought, goodness, they all looked like bricks," said Zhou Min, a sales manager at the bank's Tongzixin branch.



The man told employees a water leak in the cupboard had caused the bills to rot.



Eight employees were assigned to salvage the notes.



Working until after the bank closed, they managed to save 430 damaged banknotes and exchange around 27,725 yuan.



China News Service