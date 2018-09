A tanker waits to be loaded with liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Rudong LNG terminal of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), in Rudong, East China's Jiangsu Province. CNPC intends to quadruple the capacity of its Rudong LNG terminal to 26 million tons each year. Since the terminal was put into use in May 2011, it had received a total of 20.8 million tons of LNG shipped from 22 countries and regions as of Friday.