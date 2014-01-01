Stocks fall sharply on economic worries

Main stock indexes on the Chinese mainland dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors dumped banking, property and resources shares amid fresh signs of slowing economic growth, and ahead of a likely escalation of the China-US trade war.



The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.95 percent to end at 3,298.14 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.68 percent down to 2,704.34 points.



Growth in China's services sector weakened again in August as new business picked up only slightly from July's more than two-year low, a private survey showed on Wednesday.



Market sentiment was also curbed by a likely escalation in the China-US trade war.



US President Donald Trump has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends this week.



"Investor confidence is very weak. There's too much uncertainty around the trade war," said Yang Hongxun, Shanghai-based analyst at investment consultancy Shandong Shenguang.



With growth in exports under pressure and then property market under government curbs, "investors are asking: Where is the new engine of growth?"



Indexes tracking banking, property and resources shares dropped over 2 percent.



China's CSI300 index financial sector sub-index was lower by 1.45 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.84 percent, the real estate index down 2.49 percent and the healthcare sub-index down 0.41 percent.



The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average.





