Banks swap dollars for yuan offshore

‘Intervention’ a defensive attempt: trader

Chinese State-owned banks swapped dollars for yuan in tenors ranging from a month to a year in the offshore forwards market in recent days, traders said, providing some support for the yuan as markets braced for a potential major escalation in the US-China tariff war.



The public comment period on a US proposal for new tariffs on Chinese goods is set to end on Thursday, after which US President Donald Trump can follow through on plans to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, though it is unclear how quickly that will happen.



One trader said the state-run banks had been conducting the swaps since Friday.



Another said the "intervention" was very mild, describing it as a defensive attempt to tighten liquidity and increase the cost of shorting the offshore yuan ahead of Thursday.



"The tighter CNH liquidity condition could be a warning on CNH bears: there could be a CNH liquidity squeeze if market participants attempted to short sell CNH on the speculation of US tariff implementation," said Ken Cheung, senior Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.



Analysts said the People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, may have to decide soon whether to intervene more forcefully to support the yuan as the US readies more sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods.



After tinkering around the edges while the yuan fell for four straight months, the PBC recently signaled it would be uncomfortable with further declines and managed to steady the currency before it tested the sensitive 7-per-dollar level.



However, some market participants noted that the move by the big banks in the offshore yuan forwards market was opposite to their operations in the onshore forwards, traders said.



"In offshore, what big banks do is tighten liquidity, while for onshore, they were collecting dollars for future use in the spot market," said a third trader.





