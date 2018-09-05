Facilities supporting CIIE to be completed soon

Environmental projects and facilities construction in Shanghai Hongqiao Central Business District are now coming to the final stage as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is just two months away, Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.



As a major project facilitating CIIE, a two-story walking corridor connecting the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai), where CIIE will be held, and the core area of the business district is expected to be finished by the end of September.



It will allow people to walk from the center to the core area of the business district within only 20 minutes. Without the corridor, it takes more than one hour. People will also be able to walk from the center to the transport hub of Hongqiao, thanks to the pedestrian overpasses connecting the business district and the transport hub.



Additionally, a large-scaled temporary parking lot will also be built to better serve CIIE. It is expected to accommodate 497 buses or 2,850 small vehicles.





