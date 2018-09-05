China Intl Industry Fair returns to municipality

China International Industry Fair (CIIF) will be held between September 19 and 23 in Shanghai.



Rong Zhiqin, vice director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, said at a press conference on Wednesday there will be eight professional exhibition zones, including an industrial automation zone, a robot zone and a communication technology zone.



The exhibition area this year will reach 280,000 square meters. An estimated 2,631 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions will participate in the fair. The number of this year's visitors is also expected to exceed 170,000.



This year is the 20th anniversary of CIIF and also the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up. CIIF will showcase China's latest manufacturing achievements integrated with the internet.

