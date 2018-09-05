Chinese vice president meets Burundi's second vice president

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Wednesday met with Burundi's Second Vice-President Joseph Butore who attended the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.



Wang said China is willing to implement the outcomes of the summit and important consensuses the two leaders have reached, firmly support each other on issues involving their core interests and major concerns, steadily promote cooperation programs in all areas, and prompt more outcomes that benefit the people of the two countries.



Butore said building an Africa-China community with a shared future is the common aspirations of both Africa and China, adding that Burundi is willing to continue to be a sincere friend of China, expand pragmatic cooperation in all areas and promote Burundi-China relations and Africa-China relations toward a better future.

