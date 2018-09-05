Young children take the lead in sitcom 'Funny Fathers and Mothers'

A new family sitcom Douba, Douma, or Funny Fathers and Mothers, will debut on Chinese streaming platforms including Youku, iQiyi and PPTV on Friday.



Different from many other family sitcoms, all the actors in the TV series are children aged 5 to 9. According to the production team, the series aims to challenge the stereotypical idea that children can never understand the troubles of adults.



The first season will feature 24 episodes, each only eight minutes in length.





