Marriott International and BMW China further their cooperation in China

COO and Managing Director of Marriott International in China, Henry Lee (right) pose with Gao Xiang, Vice President of Marketing for BMW China. Photo: Courtesy of Marriott

On August 29, Marriott International announced that its reputed Veteran Plan of Marriott International and BMW China further promoted the market strategy cooperation of the Greater China area, thus upgrading the guest experience again. This cooperation follows the cooperation framework agreement signed by both parties in 2016, in which both parties fully exerted their advantages and provide more value-added services and products for guests. BMW China will provide the new energy vehicles of BMW i2 series for 9 JW Marriott hotels in seven Chinese cities and regional hotels in Suzhou Circum-Taihu Lake and Hainan Island. Marriott International will provide a more exclusive experience that "wonder is not only shown on [the] road" for registered members of BMW China Member Alliance.From August 28 to December 31, 2018, after members of BMW China Alliance register to become the members of the Veteran Plan of Marriott International, they may enjoy the courteous reception for Marriott International members in the hotels of 29 brands affiliated with Marriott International. Members of Zhuiyue Card of BMW China Member Alliance may enjoy the catering discount of 10 percent in more than 2,200 restaurants and bars that participate in the plan at Marriott International in the Asia-Pacific region. Zhuiyue Card members may enjoy an extra 25 percent of the accumulated points. There is also a catering discount of 15 percent in more than 2,200 restaurants and bars that participate in the plan throughout the Asia-Pacific. Multiple privileges such as postponed check-out till 2 pm and a guest room upgrade. Veteran Plan members may also exchange accumulated points with Rewards Moment points. Rewards Moment now provides more than 120,000 irresistible experiences in more than 1,000 destinations worldwide, ranging from domestic travel and sightseeing experiences to multiple exclusive activities, such as a VIP experiences at Keith Urban's "Graffiti World Tour" (which includes signed memorabilia and backstage passes), Super Bowl tickets, Coachella VIP tickets, master cooking class with Daniel Boulud and much more."Veteran Plan of Marriott International has been devoted to providing the exclusive courteous reception beyond the expectations and richer choices for members, so as to further strengthen the bond with the loyal members. And BMW China Member Alliance highly keeps in line with us in this aspect," said Henry Lee, COO and Managing Director of Marriott International in China. "This cooperation with BMW China must attract their members to join in the Veteran Plan of Marriott International, provide them with abundant travel selections of the destinations and [the] Veteran Plan of Marriott International will keep upgrading and creating more extraordinary courteous receptions - helping the 110 million members of [the] Veteran Plan and the guests that like exploring to travel more smoothly worldwide and fully experience everything they love," Lee said.Marriott International has been actively shouldering the social responsibility of the enterprise, extending business support beyond the hotel to a sustainable development strategy in efforts to protect the precious earth resources. Marriott International has recently announced that all the hotels and its affiliations worldwide will stop using plastic straws and stirring rods before July 2019 to reduce more than 1 billion plastic straws and around 250 million stirring rods per year, and further strengthen its commitment to environmental protection.