‘Crazy Rich Asians’ keeps shining

Crazy Rich Asians stars Henry Golding (left) and Constance Wu Photo: IC

Crazy Rich Asians has ruled at the North American box office for the third weekend in a row, raking in close to $30 million over the US Labor Day weekend, industry watchers said on Tuesday.The Warner Brothers adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name took in $28.6 million for the Friday-through-Monday period, dropping just 11 percent from the previous weekend, box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations said.The film, which has a mostly Asian cast, follows a Chinese-American economics professor as she meets her super-rich boyfriend's family in Singapore in a story about the clash of love, family and great wealth.Warner Brothers scored another hit with shark-thriller The Meg, in the No.2 spot again with takings of $13.8 million. Jason Statham stars as a rescue diver trying to save scientists trapped in a submarine being attacked by a huge, prehistoric shark.In third spot was Tom Cruise adventure film Mission: Impossible - Fallout from Paramount, which took in $9.3 million. Globally, the action blockbuster has earned nearly $650 million, the best performance of any of the M:I films to date.Fourth went to MGM's new Operation Finale, at $7.9 million. Oscar Isaac plays an Israeli Mossad agent who tracks Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) to the Buenos Aires suburb where he is living under a false name.And in fifth was Searching from Sony, at $7.6 million. Written and directed by filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty, it tells the story of a Korean-American man's desperate effort to find his teenage daughter after she goes missing in California. It stars John Cho, Michelle La and Debra Messing.Rounding out this weekend's top 10 were:Christopher Robin ($7.2 million)Alpha ($6 million)The Happytime Murders ($5.4 million)BlackkKlansman ($5.6 million)Mile 22 ($4.8 million)