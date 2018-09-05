Rhymes Risin’

By Wei Xi Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/5 19:03:40

Xinjiang MCs are at the forefront of China’s hip-hop movement and their hooks are getting the nation hooked

Adil Kamuna records a rap song in the studio. Photo: Li Hao/ GT



Nurxat Nurali (center) shows breaking to the audience. Photo: Courtesy of Nuraxt Nurali



Alipu Wulamuding Photo: Courtesy of Alipu Wulamuding







While folk songs and dances have long been the music of choice in



The influence made in the second season of Chinese rap reality show, The Rap of China, shall not be omitted - where the majority of rappers who stood out are of Xinjiang decent. It surprised many Chinese that their fellow countrymen from the western edge of the nation are flourishing with popularity earlier than other artists in larger cosmopolitan cities throughout China.



Adil Kamuna, an artist hailing from Xinjiang, who never participated in The Rap of China, has gained some fame and glory in the genre. Known as A-Mac, he has been a professional rapper since 2006, after starting the hip-hop duo, 099X, with MC Ma Jun.



"It all started in 1988 when China had its first hip- hop film named Xibu Wukuang (Dance Maniac in the West)," A-Mac told Metropolitan, adding that the story was set in Xinjiang. He added that it represented a reflection of the then rising popularity of Western culture in China, further influencing a larger number of the younger generation.



"And the first groups of professional rappers and labels were born in the early 2000s," A-Mac said.



B-Boy Nurxat Nurali was also deeply impressed by the film.



"Breaking was shown in the film. All the actors were from Xinjiang and the professionalism of their dances indicated that they started learning breaking at least two years earlier," the 25-year-old from Urumqi said.



Nurali, who is now a hip hop teacher at a dance studio in Beijing, began breaking practicing as a teenager.



"I was deeply influenced by my elder brother," he said.



Growing up surrounded by traditional Uyghur music and dances, Nurali can still recall how hip-hop culture instantly caught his attention for the first time.



Like many new things, hip-hop culture was immediately embraced among the youngsters. However, it wasn't so popular with older generations when it was first introduced to the region.



"At that time, hip-hop was seen as something played by bad kids or riffraff," Nurali told Metropolitan. "But I was lucky because my brother made the start, so when I began to learn, the whole family supported [us]."



However, as Xinjiang is far from the most developed areas of East China, there were few hip-hop competitions which urged the young locals to cherish any opportunities that came along.



"Whenever there was a competition, almost everyone would come," Nurali said.



A-Mac mentioned another significant point in Xinjiang's hip-hop evolution - 2010.



"In 2010, my former partner MC Ma Jun won the first prize in China-wide Iron Mic competition," A-Mac said.



One of the most professional rap battle competitions in China, Iron Mic brought MC Ma Jun, as well as rappers from Xinjiang, to the center of national attention.



MC Ma Jun became an instant inspiration and competition organizers caught wind of the hip-hop movement spreading throughout the region. It became official that hip-hop had made a home and competitions and events soon followed.



A-Mac sees Xinjiang people's gift of music stem from the local musical roots - with the majority of residents being ethnic minorities, such as Uyghur, Kazak and Kirgiz, whose daily lives consist of songs and dances.



Like hip-hop, rock is another Western music genre that's creating a large following and stimulating the ears of the young men and women in Xinjiang.



Alipu Wulamuding is one of the group.



The Karamay-born young man also grew up in a neighborhood filled with traditional music, but felt that Western music is cooler and easier to accept.



"I was influenced by elder boys in the neighborhood and learnt by myself behind my parents," Wulamuding said. He explained that at that time, around 2000, video shops were the only places where people could get Western modern music, and such rock CDs were usually displayed "at some unnoticeable corners."



Wulamuding sees the 2000s as the peak of rock music in Xinjiang, and the influence of rock has had on the then teenagers all over the nation. "Now a lot of excellent musicians I know of are living in different cities and come from Xinjiang, regardless of their different ethnic backgrounds."



About six years ago, Wulamuding, started another path - combing traditional Xinjiang folk music into rock.



"Because I realized a lot of good old folk music has been forgotten," Wulamuding told Metropolitan.



"It is difficult, and I'm afraid I can't do it well. I'm also afraid that audiences will think of my works of being neither fish nor fowl."



Still pursuing his path, Wulamuding takes it slowly.



"I make only one such song a year. Up until now, I have made a total of four," he said.





While folk songs and dances have long been the music of choice in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of Northwest China, Western hip-hop has been making inroads there.The influence made in the second season of Chinese rap reality show, The Rap of China, shall not be omitted - where the majority of rappers who stood out are of Xinjiang decent. It surprised many Chinese that their fellow countrymen from the western edge of the nation are flourishing with popularity earlier than other artists in larger cosmopolitan cities throughout China.Adil Kamuna, an artist hailing from Xinjiang, who never participated in The Rap of China, has gained some fame and glory in the genre. Known as A-Mac, he has been a professional rapper since 2006, after starting the hip-hop duo, 099X, with MC Ma Jun."It all started in 1988 when China had its first hip- hop film named Xibu Wukuang (Dance Maniac in the West)," A-Mac told Metropolitan, adding that the story was set in Xinjiang. He added that it represented a reflection of the then rising popularity of Western culture in China, further influencing a larger number of the younger generation."And the first groups of professional rappers and labels were born in the early 2000s," A-Mac said.B-Boy Nurxat Nurali was also deeply impressed by the film."Breaking was shown in the film. All the actors were from Xinjiang and the professionalism of their dances indicated that they started learning breaking at least two years earlier," the 25-year-old from Urumqi said.Nurali, who is now a hip hop teacher at a dance studio in Beijing, began breaking practicing as a teenager."I was deeply influenced by my elder brother," he said.Growing up surrounded by traditional Uyghur music and dances, Nurali can still recall how hip-hop culture instantly caught his attention for the first time.Like many new things, hip-hop culture was immediately embraced among the youngsters. However, it wasn't so popular with older generations when it was first introduced to the region."At that time, hip-hop was seen as something played by bad kids or riffraff," Nurali told Metropolitan. "But I was lucky because my brother made the start, so when I began to learn, the whole family supported [us]."However, as Xinjiang is far from the most developed areas of East China, there were few hip-hop competitions which urged the young locals to cherish any opportunities that came along."Whenever there was a competition, almost everyone would come," Nurali said.A-Mac mentioned another significant point in Xinjiang's hip-hop evolution - 2010."In 2010, my former partner MC Ma Jun won the first prize in China-wide Iron Mic competition," A-Mac said.One of the most professional rap battle competitions in China, Iron Mic brought MC Ma Jun, as well as rappers from Xinjiang, to the center of national attention.MC Ma Jun became an instant inspiration and competition organizers caught wind of the hip-hop movement spreading throughout the region. It became official that hip-hop had made a home and competitions and events soon followed.A-Mac sees Xinjiang people's gift of music stem from the local musical roots - with the majority of residents being ethnic minorities, such as Uyghur, Kazak and Kirgiz, whose daily lives consist of songs and dances.Like hip-hop, rock is another Western music genre that's creating a large following and stimulating the ears of the young men and women in Xinjiang.Alipu Wulamuding is one of the group.The Karamay-born young man also grew up in a neighborhood filled with traditional music, but felt that Western music is cooler and easier to accept."I was influenced by elder boys in the neighborhood and learnt by myself behind my parents," Wulamuding said. He explained that at that time, around 2000, video shops were the only places where people could get Western modern music, and such rock CDs were usually displayed "at some unnoticeable corners."Wulamuding sees the 2000s as the peak of rock music in Xinjiang, and the influence of rock has had on the then teenagers all over the nation. "Now a lot of excellent musicians I know of are living in different cities and come from Xinjiang, regardless of their different ethnic backgrounds."About six years ago, Wulamuding, started another path - combing traditional Xinjiang folk music into rock."Because I realized a lot of good old folk music has been forgotten," Wulamuding told Metropolitan."It is difficult, and I'm afraid I can't do it well. I'm also afraid that audiences will think of my works of being neither fish nor fowl."Still pursuing his path, Wulamuding takes it slowly."I make only one such song a year. Up until now, I have made a total of four," he said.