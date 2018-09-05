Life in Beijing becomes hard due to the high rent



For those "temporary residents" from other provinces, like me, life in Beijing becomes even harder due to the high costs of living. Especially when your landlord decides to raise the rent. I have been in Beijing for nearly three years. When planning my monthly budget, I have to put nearly 30 percent, or even 40 percent into my rental costs. Though it is necessary, my standard of living has been dramatically reduced due to the fear of ending up broke in Beijing (Rent Squeeze, August 29).



There are a number of reasons to move back to my hometown and live a comfortable life with a good salary. I've been bothered weighing out which opportunities are more important, and to some extent, paying the higher rent is worth it.



But it doesn't solve the fact that I'm suffering anxiety over making more money and getting promoted quickly so that I can afford an ideal life at my early age. After months of observation, I realized that many people my age are having the same feelings as me.



As far as I'm concerned, a population with talent is in great need for developing cities, which is why many high-tech companies have congregated here in Beijing. Our government should better promote welfare and compensation for the talents living in Beijing. This could ease the burden on younger generations with great potential.



Iris Guang, by email

Speed dating will not speed up love



Love is like a treasure for it needs time to find. Speed dating offers chances but cannot offer love (My speed dating with foreigners, August 30).



I have met some couples who are in good relationships. They met at an early age, have experienced a long period of knowing each other and get used to each other's habits. They sometimes have arguments or quarrels. But they quickly made it up. They celebrated anniversaries together and displayed how much they love each other.



Now the speed of life is much faster than in the past, especially in metropolitans like Beijing and Shanghai. People may meet hundreds of people everyday, even without any impression in mind. Speed dating is just like meeting people on the street and waiting for the "right one." Love becomes a fast-going process, without enduring the test of time.



As a female, I deeply understand the feelings of my friend, who was in eager need of true love. A busy life may restrain her opportunities to meet people for marriage. But I still strongly recommended having more patience in finding love. Speed dating is only a choice.



Rachel Zhou, by email



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.