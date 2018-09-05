Miss food from home? Just make it

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

I love Chinese food and the ambiance of the Chinese kitchen. Certainly, it is one of the tastiest rooms in the world. As much as I like and appreciate it, I miss the aroma of my native German kitchen. I have cravings especially in the morning during breakfast time. Of course, one has no hard time finding western food and western products in Beijing. But often they are from Australia or the United States or have a strong American influence. On top of that, foreign groceries can be very expensive. So, either one has to waiver their cravings or pay a high price. For me, there is a much better option.I make a lot of the meals I miss from home myself. This creates multiple advantages for me. Not only do I always have the food I want sitting fresh in my kitchen, I also save money. Another big plus is that since I make it myself I always know which ingredients each dish contains. My food has no hidden artificial colors or preservatives in it. And more often than not, I avoid plastic trash since I don't buy yogurt or other items in the supermarket. Also, I don't need to throw away the excessive plastic bags that come with buying packaged foods.Instead of complaining that I am unable to buy most supermarket items from home or how expensive it is to buy groceries you need to prepare a Western meal in Beijing, I took the opportunity to enlighten myself. Back home I would cook very little in general and never have to think about making yogurt, cream cheese, bread, jam or other things myself. It seemed like a waste of time since I just had to hop across the street to buy everything I needed and wanted and bring it back home with me. Here in China, the situation changed a lot. Quickly, I understood if I wanted to eat the food I missed I had to learn how to make it myself. Additionally, I did not simply have to learn to cook cuisines but how to make basic food staples like bread, yogurt or mayonnaise. People from my generation are so used to finding everything ready-made in a store. Food is easy to make and tastes much better at home.I never thought of myself as a person who likes to spend time in the kitchen, but Beijing has showed me a new side of myself. I enjoy making these items, not just because it brings diversity into my diet, but because I started valuing homemade products much more. Instead of going out for dinner, I prefer to often invite friends over for dinner or brunch on weekends. My friends love it and often are baffled when I tell them how easy it is to make most of these items. I usually get photos capturing my friend's first taste of my homemade kitchen-creations and it feels my heart with pride.This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.