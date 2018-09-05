Word matters

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

"I submitted the request for a refund on August 2, but a month has past, and I haven't received my refund."So said a Beijing resident surnamed Li who is a user of Bage Chuxing, an online car rental platform. Li said she only used the app once in July, and on August 2, she submitted a request via the app and asked for her deposit refund. Li also called customer service and the staff promised to return her deposit within seven working days. However, she has not received any refund up to now. The staff at Bage Chuxing told the reporter that the manager was on business. They are still waiting for a response from management. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)