Maoyan seeks up to $1b HK IPO

China's top movie ticketing platform, Maoyan Weying, has filed for a Hong Kong listing in which it aims to raise between $500 million and $1 billion.



The company, which filed its prospectus under the name of Entertainment Plus on Monday, offers ticketing services through its Maoyan and Gewara apps in China - the world's second-largest movie market.