ZTE, China Telecom complete first-stage 5G testing

ZTE announced on Wednesday that it had completed a first-stage 5G test network in Xiongan, North China's Hebei Province, and Suzhou, Southeast China's Jiangsu Province, in cooperation with mobile carrier China Telecom.



The Shenzhen-based telecom equipment maker announced it had helped China Telecom and Baidu carry out China's first self-driving car test using 5G network technology, as well as using 5G high-speed internet and augmented reality technology to aid hydrological engineering projects in Xiongan's Baiyang Lake.



ZTE has been collaborating with China Telecom on the development of 5G technology since 2013. The carrier is planning for preliminary commercial deployment of 5G networks by 2019 and mass commercial deployment by 2020.



China Telecom is reported to be considering a merger with China Unicom, a competing mobile carrier, in order to be able to compete with other mobile players in 5G deployment.





