Luke Shaw relishing England return

United left back admits to almost losing his leg in 2015

Luke Shaw considered retiring after a horrific injury that could have seen his right leg amputated three years ago, but the Manchester United left back believes he is finally fully fit and ready to deliver on his potential after earning an England recall.



Shaw was the world's most expensive teenager when he signed for United from Southampton for a reported 27 million pounds ($35 million) in 2014, weeks after representing England at the World Cup in Brazil.



Following a difficult first season at Old Trafford, he was in fine form during the first few weeks of the 2015-16 season before having his leg broken by PSV Eindhoven's Hector Moreno in the Champions League.



Shaw has only played seven minutes of international soccer in the three years since then as he has struggled to hold down a place in the United team until the start of this season.



But it could have been much worse were it not for emergency surgery before being flown home from the Netherlands after his leg break.



"I was really close to losing my leg. I never knew that until six months later when the doctor told me," Shaw said Tuesday. "At the time they were thinking about flying me back and, if I had flown back, then I would have probably lost my leg because of the blood clots and stuff in the leg."



A long period of rehab followed. But even after returning to the field, Shaw has struggled for form and fitness over the past two seasons and been singled out for some stinging criticism by manager Jose Mourinho.



Shaw went away to do extra training in Dubai over the summer to get fit for the new campaign and has impressed Mourinho in an otherwise troubled start to the season for United.



That has been recognized by Southgate with a return to the national team when qualifying for Euro 2020 begins with a Nations League opener against Spain at Wembley on Saturday.



"I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about stopping playing football but I had a lot of good people around me, good friends, good family and they helped me through it," he said.



"This is where I want to be, playing football in the biggest games possible.



"That's my motivation and I want to one day be recognized as one of the best left backs in the world."





