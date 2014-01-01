Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau named in Ryder Cup team

Tiger Woods was named to the Ryder Cup team on Tuesday as US captain Jim Furyk also added veteran Phil Mickelson and in-form Bryson DeChambeau to his lineup.



Former world No.1 Woods had already been assured of a trip to Paris for the September 28-30 showdown with Europe after being named as one of Furyk's non-playing vice captains.



However, Woods' form since his return to golf this year prompted Furyk to award him one of the four captain's picks set aside for players who did not qualify automatically for the team.



Mickelson and DeChambeau filled the other two captain's picks announced by ­Furyk on Tuesday.



The US captain will announce his final place on the defending champions' team next week, with Tony Finau regarded as the front-runner for the position.



Woods, 42, will be playing in his eighth Ryder Cup and making his first appearance since the 2012 event.



The 14-time major champion signaled his return to form last month with an electrifying second-place finish at the PGA Championship.



Mickelson, meanwhile, was regarded as a likely pick for what will be his 12th Ryder Cup appearance.



The 48-year-old reminded Furyk of his quality with a dazzling eight-under-par 63 in the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday.



DeChambeau, 24, had virtually guaranteed himself one of the captain's picks after storming to victory in the opening two legs of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoff series, winning the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship.



