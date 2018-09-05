Chinese private space firm launches suborbital rocket

Chinese commercial rocket firm iSpace on Wednesday launched a suborbital rocket into space at 1 pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Northwest China's Gansu Province.



This is the first time that a domestic private aerospace company completed a launch mission at a national launch center in the country.



The SQX-1Z rocket carried three CubeSats, which are miniature satellites. After entering its preset orbit, the rocket will release two satellites for testing, and the other satellite will be parachuted to Earth.



Xie Fang, vice chairman of iSpace, told the Global Times that the launch means a lot to private aerospace enterprises as it further shows "policies have been more open to us."



Talking about the military's support for this launch mission, iSpace Chairman Mao Hongtao said that relevant departments showed their full support to the commercial aerospace industry. "This is also a concrete measure to implement the strategy of military-civilian integration."



Many private companies that meet standards can contribute to the national defense industry, Mao said, noting that "through the larger industrial system, our national economy can be deeply integrated with the needs of our country's national defense construction."



Mao said that the private space sector can be a complement to the national aerospace industry.



"Some major tasks of the country, and some tasks for large-scale systems and large projects, must be borne by the national team, while the private space sector has large expansion scope in the commercial markets with small and medium-sized satellites that aim to pursue economic benefits," Mao said.



Mao said that the private space industry will also possibly participate in large national projects such as deep space exploration, the manned space flight project and space station construction.



This was the company's second launch this year. It launched a suborbital rocket, the Hyperbola-1S, from a launch center in South China's Hainan Province in April.



The company also plans to launch a carrier rocket in 2019.





